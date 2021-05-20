Tech. Sgt. Enrique Raya-Medina, the 18th Operations Support Squadron NCO in charge of Airfield Management Operations, makes a phone call at Kadena Air Base, Japan, May 20, 2021. Airfield Management routinely identifies, marks and reports issues they find to the correct agency to repair, ensuring the airfield remains fully functional. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Anna Nolte)
|05.20.2021
|06.02.2021 01:07
|6672579
|210520-F-ZJ963-1019
|7608x5072
|1.88 MB
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|3
|1
This work, Airfield Management: ruling the runway [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Anna Nolte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Airfield Management: ruling the runway
