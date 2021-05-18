Airman 1st Class Evelyn Lopez, Airfield Management Operations lead from the 18th Operations Support Squadron, scans the airfield at Kadena Air Base, Japan, May 18, 2021. The runway is regularly monitored for wildlife, foreign objects and anything that could pose a safety hazard to pilots and aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Anna Nolte)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.18.2021 Date Posted: 06.02.2021 01:07 Photo ID: 6672578 VIRIN: 210518-F-ZJ963-1225 Resolution: 7465x4977 Size: 1.39 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Airfield Management: ruling the runway [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Anna Nolte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.