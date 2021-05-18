Airfield Management: ruling the runway

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.18.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Anna Nolte 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    Airman 1st Class Evelyn Lopez, Airfield Management Operations lead from the 18th Operations Support Squadron, scans the airfield at Kadena Air Base, Japan, May 18, 2021. The runway is regularly monitored for wildlife, foreign objects and anything that could pose a safety hazard to pilots and aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Anna Nolte)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Kadena Air Base
    Airfield Management
    18th Operations Support Squadron
    FOD check
    BASH check

