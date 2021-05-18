Airman 1st Class Evelyn Lopez, Airfield Management Operations lead from the 18th Operations Support Squadron, scans the airfield at Kadena Air Base, Japan, May 18, 2021. The runway is regularly monitored for wildlife, foreign objects and anything that could pose a safety hazard to pilots and aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Anna Nolte)
This work, Airfield Management: ruling the runway [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Anna Nolte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Airfield Management: ruling the runway
