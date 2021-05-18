Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Airfield Management: ruling the runway [Image 1 of 4]

    Airfield Management: ruling the runway

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.18.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Anna Nolte 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    Airman 1st Class Evelyn Lopez, Airfield Management Operations lead from the 18th Operations Support Squadron, uses a measuring wheel to calculate the size of a paint marking at Kadena Air Base, Japan, May 18, 2021. One element of keeping the runway safe for pilots and planes is inspecting the markings on the airfield to ensure they were painted accurately and within regulation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Anna Nolte)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2021
    Date Posted: 06.02.2021 01:07
    Photo ID: 6672577
    VIRIN: 210518-F-ZJ963-1183
    Resolution: 6726x4484
    Size: 1.18 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airfield Management: ruling the runway [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Anna Nolte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Airfield Management: ruling the runway
    Airfield Management: ruling the runway
    Airfield Management: ruling the runway
    Airfield Management: ruling the runway

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Airfield Management: ruling the runway

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Kadena Air Base
    Airfield Management
    18th Operations Support Squadron
    FOD check
    BASH check

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT