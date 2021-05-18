Airfield Management: ruling the runway

Airman 1st Class Evelyn Lopez, Airfield Management Operations lead from the 18th Operations Support Squadron, uses a measuring wheel to calculate the size of a paint marking at Kadena Air Base, Japan, May 18, 2021. One element of keeping the runway safe for pilots and planes is inspecting the markings on the airfield to ensure they were painted accurately and within regulation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Anna Nolte)

