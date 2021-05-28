Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    In Memorium | CLR-3 Marines participate in a field meet in honor of Cpl Parcell [Image 14 of 15]

    In Memorium | CLR-3 Marines participate in a field meet in honor of Cpl Parcell

    CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.28.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Courtney Robertson 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Kimberly Ortizmarrero, an engineer equipment operator with 3d Transportation Battalion, Combat Logistics Regiment 3 (CLR), 3d Marine Logistics Group (MLG), receives the Jennifer M. Parcell award in honor of Cpl. Jennifer M. Parcell on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, May 27, 2021. Parcell, a landing support specialist with CLR-3, was killed in action Feb. 7, 2007, in support of combat operations in Anbar Province, Iraq. The Jennifer M. Parcell award is given to those with determination, operational proficiency and tenacity for mission accomplishment. 3d MLG, based out of Okinawa, Japan, is a forward-deployed combat unit that serves as III MEF’s comprehensive logistics and combat service support backbone for operations throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.28.2021
    Date Posted: 06.01.2021 21:15
    Photo ID: 6672419
    VIRIN: 210528-M-HE677-0892
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 8.91 MB
    Location: CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, In Memorium | CLR-3 Marines participate in a field meet in honor of Cpl Parcell [Image 15 of 15], by LCpl Courtney Robertson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    In Memorium | CLR-3 Marines participate in a field meet in honor of Cpl Parcell
    In Memorium | CLR-3 Marines participate in a field meet in honor of Cpl Parcell
    In Memorium | CLR-3 Marines participate in a field meet in honor of Cpl Parcell
    In Memorium | CLR-3 Marines participate in a field meet in honor of Cpl Parcell
    In Memorium | CLR-3 Marines participate in a field meet in honor of Cpl Parcell
    In Memorium | CLR-3 Marines participate in a field meet in honor of Cpl Parcell
    In Memorium | CLR-3 Marines participate in a field meet in honor of Cpl Parcell
    In Memorium | CLR-3 Marines participate in a field meet in honor of Cpl Parcell
    In Memorium | CLR-3 Marines participate in a field meet in honor of Cpl Parcell
    In Memorium | CLR-3 Marines participate in a field meet in honor of Cpl Parcell
    In Memorium | CLR-3 Marines participate in a field meet in honor of Cpl Parcell
    In Memorium | CLR-3 Marines participate in a field meet in honor of Cpl Parcell
    In Memorium | CLR-3 Marines participate in a field meet in honor of Cpl Parcell
    In Memorium | CLR-3 Marines participate in a field meet in honor of Cpl Parcell
    In Memorium | CLR-3 Marines participate in a field meet in honor of Cpl Parcell

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Memorial Day
    CLB-4
    CLR-3
    3d LSB
    3d TB
    Cpl. Parcell

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT