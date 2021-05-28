U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Kimberly Ortizmarrero, an engineer equipment operator with 3d Transportation Battalion, Combat Logistics Regiment 3 (CLR), 3d Marine Logistics Group (MLG), receives the Jennifer M. Parcell award in honor of Cpl. Jennifer M. Parcell on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, May 27, 2021. Parcell, a landing support specialist with CLR-3, was killed in action Feb. 7, 2007, in support of combat operations in Anbar Province, Iraq. The Jennifer M. Parcell award is given to those with determination, operational proficiency and tenacity for mission accomplishment. 3d MLG, based out of Okinawa, Japan, is a forward-deployed combat unit that serves as III MEF’s comprehensive logistics and combat service support backbone for operations throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.28.2021 Date Posted: 06.01.2021 21:15 Photo ID: 6672419 VIRIN: 210528-M-HE677-0892 Resolution: 5184x3456 Size: 8.91 MB Location: CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, In Memorium | CLR-3 Marines participate in a field meet in honor of Cpl Parcell [Image 15 of 15], by LCpl Courtney Robertson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.