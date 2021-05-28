Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    In Memorium | CLR-3 Marines participate in a field meet in honor of Cpl Parcell [Image 3 of 15]

    In Memorium | CLR-3 Marines participate in a field meet in honor of Cpl Parcell

    CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.28.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Courtney Robertson 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Regiment 3 (CLR), 3d Marine Logistics Group (MLG), participate in a High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle push competition during a field meet in honor of Cpl. Jennifer M. Parcell on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, May 27, 2021. Parcell, a landing support specialist with CLR-3, was killed in action Feb. 7, 2007, in support of combat operations in Anbar Province, Iraq. 3d MLG, based out of Okinawa, Japan, is a forward-deployed combat unit that serves as III MEF’s comprehensive logistics and combat service support backbone for operations throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility.

    Date Taken: 05.28.2021
    Date Posted: 06.01.2021 21:18
    Location: CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP 
    This work, In Memorium | CLR-3 Marines participate in a field meet in honor of Cpl Parcell [Image 15 of 15], by LCpl Courtney Robertson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Memorial Day
    CLB-4
    CLR-3
    3d LSB
    3d TB
    Cpl. Parcell

