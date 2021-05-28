In Memorium | CLR-3 Marines participate in a field meet in honor of Cpl Parcell

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Celso Murillo, left, a transmissions system operator, and Pfc. Edward Krickl, a supply chain and materiel management specialist, right, both with Headquarters Company, Combat Logistics Regiment 3 (CLR), 3d Marine Logistics Group (MLG), participate in a tire-flip competition during a field meet in honor of Cpl. Jennifer M. Parcell on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, May 27, 2021. Parcell, a landing support specialist with CLR-3, was killed in action Feb. 7, 2007, in support of combat operations in Anbar Province, Iraq. 3d MLG, based out of Okinawa, Japan, is a forward-deployed combat unit that serves as III MEF’s comprehensive logistics and combat service support backbone for operations throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility.

