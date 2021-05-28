U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Regiment 3 (CLR), 3d Marine Logistics Group (MLG), participates in a tug-o-war competition during a field meet in honor of Cpl. Jennifer M. Parcell on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, May 27, 2021. Parcell, a landing support specialist with CLR-3, was killed in action Feb. 7, 2007, in support of combat operations in Anbar Province, Iraq. 3d MLG, based out of Okinawa, Japan, is a forward-deployed combat unit that serves as III MEF’s comprehensive logistics and combat service support backbone for operations throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.28.2021 Date Posted: 06.01.2021 21:15 Photo ID: 6672416 VIRIN: 210528-M-HE677-0737 Resolution: 3456x5184 Size: 8.01 MB Location: CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, In Memorium | CLR-3 Marines participate in a field meet in honor of Cpl Parcell [Image 15 of 15], by LCpl Courtney Robertson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.