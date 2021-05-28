U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Regiment 3 (CLR), 3d Marine Logistics Group (MLG), participates in a tug-o-war competition during a field meet in honor of Cpl. Jennifer M. Parcell on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, May 27, 2021. Parcell, a landing support specialist with CLR-3, was killed in action Feb. 7, 2007, in support of combat operations in Anbar Province, Iraq. 3d MLG, based out of Okinawa, Japan, is a forward-deployed combat unit that serves as III MEF’s comprehensive logistics and combat service support backbone for operations throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility.
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2021 21:15
|Photo ID:
|6672416
|VIRIN:
|210528-M-HE677-0737
|Resolution:
|3456x5184
|Size:
|8.01 MB
|Location:
|CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
This work, In Memorium | CLR-3 Marines participate in a field meet in honor of Cpl Parcell [Image 15 of 15], by LCpl Courtney Robertson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT