HQ USARAK hosts “Strong Warrior, Strong Spirit” Chief of Chaplains Pilot

Dr. Angela Gorrell, reverend and Assistant Professor of Practical Theology at Baylor University, speaks to U.S. Army Alaska Chaplains and Religious Affairs Specialists during the "Strong Warrior, Strong Spirit" spiritual readiness pilot training on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, May 18, 2021. U.S. Army Alaska Chaplain's hosted the pilot training May 17-20 on both JBER and Fort Wainwright. The purpose of the program is to advance the Army's spiritual readiness by connecting Behavioral Health, other care providers, unit-level chaplaincy and leadership with the science, skills and tools to better connect with first-term soldiers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Crystal A. Jenkins)

