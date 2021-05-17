Religious Affairs Specialists and Chaplains attend the "Strong Warrior, Strong Spirit" spiritual readiness pilot training on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, May 18, 2021. U.S. Army Alaska Chaplain's hosted the pilot training May 17-20 on both JBER and Fort Wainwright. Over the course of pilot, religious affairs specialists and chaplains were given the information and tools on how to assess, develop and give Soldiers a tangible plan for their continued growth so that they can continue to develop themselves. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Crystal A. Jenkins)
This work, HQ USARAK hosts “Strong Warrior, Strong Spirit” Chief of Chaplains Pilot [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Crystal Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
