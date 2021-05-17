HQ USARAK hosts “Strong Warrior, Strong Spirit” Chief of Chaplains Pilot

Maj. Gen. Tom Solhjem, U.S. Army chief of chaplains, speaks to Religious Affairs Specialists and Chaplains during the "Strong Warrior, Strong Spirit" spiritual readiness pilot training at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, May 18, 2021. U.S. Army Alaska Chaplain's hosted the pilot training May 17-20 on both JBER and Fort Wainwright. Over the course of pilot, religious affairs specialists and chaplains were given the information and tools on how to assess, develop and give Soldiers a tangible plan for their continued growth so that they can continue to develop themselves. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Crystal A. Jenkins)

