U.S. Army noncommissioned officers and first sergeants listen to speakers at the "Strong Warrior, Strong Spirit" spiritual readiness pilot training on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, May 19, 2021. U.S. Army Alaska Chaplain's hosted the pilot training May 17-20 on both JBER and Fort Wainwright. The purpose of the program is to advance the Army's spiritual readiness by connecting Behavioral Health, other care providers, unit-level chaplaincy, leadership with the science, skills and tools to better connect with first-term soldiers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Crystal A. Jenkins)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2021 20:09
|Photo ID:
|6672332
|VIRIN:
|210519-F-ZZ896-2055
|Resolution:
|3596x2402
|Size:
|1.77 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, HQ USARAK hosts “Strong Warrior, Strong Spirit” Chief of Chaplains Pilot [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Crystal Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
HQ USARAK hosts “Strong Warrior, Strong Spirit” Chief of Chaplains Pilot
