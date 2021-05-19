HQ USARAK hosts “Strong Warrior, Strong Spirit” Chief of Chaplains Pilot

U.S. Army noncommissioned officers and first sergeants listen to speakers at the "Strong Warrior, Strong Spirit" spiritual readiness pilot training on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, May 19, 2021. U.S. Army Alaska Chaplain's hosted the pilot training May 17-20 on both JBER and Fort Wainwright. The purpose of the program is to advance the Army's spiritual readiness by connecting Behavioral Health, other care providers, unit-level chaplaincy, leadership with the science, skills and tools to better connect with first-term soldiers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Crystal A. Jenkins)

