    HQ USARAK hosts “Strong Warrior, Strong Spirit” Chief of Chaplains Pilot [Image 9 of 11]

    HQ USARAK hosts “Strong Warrior, Strong Spirit” Chief of Chaplains Pilot

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Crystal Jenkins 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    U.S. Army noncommissioned officers and first sergeants listen to speakers at the "Strong Warrior, Strong Spirit" spiritual readiness pilot training on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, May 19, 2021. U.S. Army Alaska Chaplain's hosted the pilot training May 17-20 on both JBER and Fort Wainwright. The purpose of the program is to advance the Army's spiritual readiness by connecting Behavioral Health, other care providers, unit-level chaplaincy, leadership with the science, skills and tools to better connect with first-term soldiers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Crystal A. Jenkins)

    Date Taken: 05.19.2021
    Date Posted: 06.01.2021 20:09
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HQ USARAK hosts "Strong Warrior, Strong Spirit" Chief of Chaplains Pilot [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Crystal Jenkins, identified by DVIDS

    HQ USARAK hosts &ldquo;Strong Warrior, Strong Spirit&rdquo; Chief of Chaplains Pilot

    Chief of Chaplains
    USARAK
    JBER

