San Antonio SRF Bravo

NORTH SEA (May 14, 2021) Ensign Areliz Tanner, assigned to the amphibious transport dock ship USS San Antonio (LPD 17), performs a takedown during Security Reaction Force-Basic (SRF-B) training, May 14, 2021.San Antonio is operating in the North Sea with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (24th MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Personnel Specialist 3rd Class Michael Zajac)
