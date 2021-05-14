Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    San Antonio SRF Bravo [Image 2 of 5]

    San Antonio SRF Bravo

    NORTH SEA

    05.14.2021

    Photo by Seaman Jacob Turrigiano 

    USS San Antonio (LPD 17)

    210514-N-OI940-1194
    NORTH SEA (May 14, 2021) Gunner's Mate Seaman Cody Morin, left, assigned to the amphibious transport dock ship USS San Antonio (LPD 17), prepares to strike with a baton during Security Reaction Force-Basic (SRF-B) training, May 14, 2021. San Antonio is operating in the North Sea with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (24th MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Personnel Specialist 3rd Class Michael Zajac)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2021
    Date Posted: 05.31.2021 12:42
    Photo ID: 6670336
    VIRIN: 210514-N-OI940-1194
    Resolution: 3201x2286
    Size: 532.39 KB
    Location: NORTH SEA
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, San Antonio SRF Bravo [Image 5 of 5], by SN Jacob Turrigiano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Amphibious transport Dock Ship
    Amphibious Squadron 4
    USS San Antonio
    LPD 17
    IWOARG

