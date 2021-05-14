San Antonio SRF Bravo

210514-N-OI940-1205
NORTH SEA (May 14, 2021) Logistics Specialist Seaman Dietrich Revillame, assigned to the amphibious transport dock ship USS San Antonio (LPD 17), gets sprayed by Oleoresin Capsicum (OC) spray Security Reaction Force-Basic (SRF-B) training, May 14, 2021. San Antonio is operating in the North Sea with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (24th MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Personnel Specialist 3rd Class Michael Zajac)
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.31.2021 12:42
|Photo ID:
|6670337
|VIRIN:
|210514-N-OI940-1205
|Resolution:
|2836x2025
|Size:
|349.99 KB
|Location:
|NORTH SEA
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
