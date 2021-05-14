San Antonio SRF Bravo

210514-N-OI940-1117

NORTH SEA (May 14, 2021) Culinary Specialist Seaman Edgar Lopezguilar, right, assigned to the amphibious transport dock ship USS San Antonio (LPD 17), performs a baton strike during Security Reaction Force-Basic (SRF-B) training, May 14, 2021. San Antonio is operating in the North Sea with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (24th MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Personnel Specialist 3rd Class Michael Zajac)

Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN