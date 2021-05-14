Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    San Antonio SRF Bravo [Image 1 of 5]

    San Antonio SRF Bravo

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    05.14.2021

    USS San Antonio (LPD 17)

    210514-N-OI940-1117
    NORTH SEA (May 14, 2021) Culinary Specialist Seaman Edgar Lopezguilar, right, assigned to the amphibious transport dock ship USS San Antonio (LPD 17), performs a baton strike during Security Reaction Force-Basic (SRF-B) training, May 14, 2021. San Antonio is operating in the North Sea with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (24th MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Personnel Specialist 3rd Class Michael Zajac)

    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Amphibious transport Dock Ship
    Amphibious Squadron 4
    USS San Antonio
    LPD 17
    IWOARG

