Adjustments

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Daniel Rivers, movement NCO for the 403rd Transportation Detachment based in Anniston, Ala., adjusts the front sight of a rifle during a Combined Training Readiness Exercise April 24, 2021, at Fort McClellan, Ala. The field event, led by the 642nd Regional Support Group based in Decatur, Ga., allowed Reserve troops to conduct weapons qualifications, marksmanship practice, medical readiness screenings, convoys, sexual harassment assault response prevention and violent extremism awareness classes. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Gary A. Witte, 642nd Regional Support Group)

Date Taken: 04.24.2021 Date Posted: 05.31.2021 Location: FORT MCCLELLAN, AL, US Hometown: ANNISTON, AL, US Hometown: OXFORD, AL, US