U.S. Army Spc. Mikaela J. Washington, a truck driver with the 206th Transportation Company based in Opelika, Ala., awaits instructions prior to zeroing her weapon during a Combined Training Readiness Exercise April 24, 2021, at Fort McClellan, Ala. The field event, led by the 642nd Regional Support Group, allowed Reserve troops to conduct weapons qualifications, marksmanship practice, medical readiness screenings, convoys, sexual harassment assault response prevention and violent extremism awareness classes. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Gary A. Witte, 642nd Regional Support Group)
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.31.2021 09:27
|Photo ID:
|6670247
|VIRIN:
|210424-A-VX503-0061
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|7.76 MB
|Location:
|FORT MCCLELLAN, AL, US
|Hometown:
|AUBURN, AL, US
|Hometown:
|OPELIKA, AL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, A pause in the action [Image 5 of 5], by SFC Gary Witte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
