U.S. Army Spc. Mikaela J. Washington, a truck driver with the 206th Transportation Company based in Opelika, Ala., awaits instructions prior to zeroing her weapon during a Combined Training Readiness Exercise April 24, 2021, at Fort McClellan, Ala. The field event, led by the 642nd Regional Support Group, allowed Reserve troops to conduct weapons qualifications, marksmanship practice, medical readiness screenings, convoys, sexual harassment assault response prevention and violent extremism awareness classes. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Gary A. Witte, 642nd Regional Support Group)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.24.2021 Date Posted: 05.31.2021 09:27 Photo ID: 6670247 VIRIN: 210424-A-VX503-0061 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 7.76 MB Location: FORT MCCLELLAN, AL, US Hometown: AUBURN, AL, US Hometown: OPELIKA, AL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, A pause in the action [Image 5 of 5], by SFC Gary Witte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.