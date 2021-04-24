Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FORT MCCLELLAN, AL, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2021

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Gary Witte 

    642nd Regional Support Group

    Various U.S. Army Reserve units zero their weapons during a Combined Training Readiness Exercise April 24, 2021, at Fort McClellan, Ala. The field event, led by the 642nd Regional Support Group based in Decatur, Ga., allowed troops to conduct weapons qualifications, marksmanship practice, medical readiness screenings, convoys, sexual harassment assault response prevention and violent extremism awareness classes. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Gary A. Witte, 642nd Regional Support Group)

    This work, Hold [Image 5 of 5], by SFC Gary Witte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

