U.S. Army Spc. Gregory A. Triplette, a mechanic with the 206th Transportation Company based in Opelika, Ala., qualifies with his rifle during a Combined Training Readiness Exercise April 24, 2021, at Fort McClellan, Ala. The field event, led by the 642nd Regional Support Group, allowed Reserve troops to conduct weapons qualifications, marksmanship practice, medical readiness screenings, convoys, sexual harassment assault response prevention and violent extremism awareness classes. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Gary A. Witte, 642nd Regional Support Group)

