    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers South Pacific Division commander Brig. Paul Owen and a team from the Corps' Los Angeles District look over Prado Dam, May 26, 2021. [Image 3 of 7]

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers South Pacific Division commander Brig. Paul Owen and a team from the Corps' Los Angeles District look over Prado Dam, May 26, 2021.

    LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2021

    Photo by William John Reese 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Los Angeles District

    USACE Engineer Santos Macias indicates site locations at Prado Dam, May 26, 2021, for Brig. Gen. Paul Owen, commander, South Pacific Division.

    This work, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers South Pacific Division commander Brig. Paul Owen and a team from the Corps' Los Angeles District look over Prado Dam, May 26, 2021. [Image 7 of 7], by William John Reese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Corps general speaks at ceremony honoring project completion, tours other LA District project sites

    Army Corps of Engineers

    USACE
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Los Angeles District
    Prado Dam
    BG Paul Owen

