Date Taken: 05.26.2021 Date Posted: 05.30.2021 16:38 Photo ID: 6669856 VIRIN: 210526-A-ED169-1005 Resolution: 4288x2848 Size: 5.41 MB Location: LOS ANGELES, CA, US

Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers South Pacific Division commander Brig. Paul Owen and a team from the Corps' Los Angeles District look over Prado Dam, May 26, 2021. [Image 7 of 7], by William John Reese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.