Corps general speaks at ceremony honoring project completion, tours other LA District project sites

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers South Pacific Division Brig. Gen. Paul Owen indicates Corps' projects along the Los Angeles River, May 26, 2021, from Point Grand View in Elysium Park, Los Angeles. Owen was accompanied by Los Angeles District commander Col. Julie Balten and her team.

Date Taken: 05.26.2021
Location: LOS ANGELES, CA, US