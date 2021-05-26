Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Corps general speaks at ceremony honoring project completion, tours other LA District project sites [Image 1 of 7]

    Corps general speaks at ceremony honoring project completion, tours other LA District project sites

    LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2021

    Photo by William John Reese 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Los Angeles District

    USACE Los Angeles District program manager Lt. Col. Malia Pearson and project manager Patty Kimura match points on a map to locations at Prado Dam, May 26, 2021.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.26.2021
    Date Posted: 05.30.2021 16:38
    Photo ID: 6669854
    VIRIN: 210526-A-ED169-1003
    Resolution: 2279x2848
    Size: 2.41 MB
    Location: LOS ANGELES, CA, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Corps general speaks at ceremony honoring project completion, tours other LA District project sites [Image 7 of 7], by William John Reese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Corps general speaks at ceremony honoring project completion, tours other LA District project sites
    Corps general speaks at ceremony honoring project completion, tours other LA District project sites
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers South Pacific Division commander Brig. Paul Owen and a team from the Corps' Los Angeles District look over Prado Dam, May 26, 2021.
    Corps general speaks at ceremony honoring project completion, tours other LA District project sites
    Corps general speaks at ceremony honoring project completion, tours other LA District project sites
    Corps general speaks at ceremony honoring project completion, tours other LA District project sites
    Corps general speaks at ceremony honoring project completion, tours other LA District project sites

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Corps general speaks at ceremony honoring project completion, tours other LA District project sites

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Army Corps of Engineers

    TAGS

    USACE
    Prado Dam
    BG Paul Owen

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT