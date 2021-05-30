CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (May 30, 2021)- U.S. Navy Logistics Specialists 3rd Class Deja Dawkins, from Spartanburg, S.C. wears the tie-dye t-shirt she made in observance of LGBTQ Pride Month. The tie-dye t-shirt-making event was organized to talk about and recognize the lives of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender individuals. Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where and when they are needed to ensure security in Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Randi Brown)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.30.2021 Date Posted: 05.30.2021 16:00 Photo ID: 6669846 VIRIN: 210530-N-QB805-951 Resolution: 4230x5202 Size: 4.18 MB Location: DJ Hometown: SPARTANBURG, SC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Camp Lemonnier Recognizes LGBTQ Pride Month [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Randi Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.