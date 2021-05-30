Camp Lemonnier Recognizes LGBTQ Pride month

CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (May 30, 2021) U.S. Navy Damage Controlman 1st Class Vanessa Vega and Construction Mechanic 2nd Class Maria Tantania, both from Los Angeles, show off, still wet, tie-dye t-shirts they created at the Camp Lemonnier Thunderdome, in observance of LGBTQ Pride Month. The event was organized to talk about and recognize the lives of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender individuals. Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where and when they are needed to ensure security in Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Randi Brown)

