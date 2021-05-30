Camp Lemonnier Recognizes LGBTQ Pride month

CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (May 30, 2021) A shirt being dyed by U.S. Navy Logistics Specialist 3rd Class Deja Dawkins from Spartanburg, S.C. sits on a table waiting to be finished. U.S. troops attached to Camp Lemonnier made personalized t-shirts during a tie-dye t-shirt making event held in observance of LGBTQ Pride Month. The event was organized to talk about and recognize the lives of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender individuals. Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where and when they are needed to ensure security in Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Randi Brown)

