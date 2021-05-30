Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Camp Lemonnier Recognizes LGBTQ Pride Month [Image 4 of 4]

    Camp Lemonnier Recognizes LGBTQ Pride Month

    DJIBOUTI

    05.30.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Randi Brown 

    Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti

    CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (May 30, 2021) U.S. Navy Logistics Specialist 3rd Class Joshua Dawson, center, from Buffalo, N.Y. sits with fellow military members at Camp Lemonnier's Thunderdome. They made tye-dye t-shirts during an event held in observance of LGBTQ Pride Month. The event was organized to talk about and recognize the lives of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender individuals. Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where and when they are needed to ensure security in Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Randi Brown)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.30.2021
    Date Posted: 05.30.2021 16:15
    Photo ID: 6669848
    VIRIN: 210530-N-QB805-655
    Resolution: 7681x5322
    Size: 6.37 MB
    Location: DJ
    Hometown: BUFFALO, NY, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Camp Lemonnier Recognizes LGBTQ Pride Month [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Randi Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Horn of Africa
    Camp Lemonnier
    Pride
    CLDJ
    Randi Brown

