Camp Lemonnier Recognizes LGBTQ Pride month

CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (May 30, 2021) U.S. Navy Logistics Specialist 3rd Class Joshua Dawson, center, from Buffalo, N.Y. sits with fellow military members at Camp Lemonnier's Thunderdome. They made tye-dye t-shirts during an event held in observance of LGBTQ Pride Month. The event was organized to talk about and recognize the lives of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender individuals. Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where and when they are needed to ensure security in Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Randi Brown)

