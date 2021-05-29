Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Brunch

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Brunch

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    05.29.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    210530-N-NY362-1044 PHILIPPINE SEA (May 30, 2021) Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Alex Bengali, from Austin, Texas, slices beef in the wardroom aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, as well as the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Santiago Navarro)

    Date Taken: 05.29.2021
    Date Posted: 05.30.2021 15:17
    Photo ID: 6669832
    VIRIN: 210530-N-NY362-1044
    Resolution: 5162x4007
    Size: 902.18 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Hometown: AUSTIN, TX, US
    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Brunch [Image 15 of 15], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CVN 76
    7th Fleet
    USS Ronald Reagan
    Holiday Routine
    Brunch

