USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Flight Operations

210530-N-WS494-1596 PHILIPPINE SEA (May 30, 2021) An F/A -18E Super Hornet attached to the Dambusters of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 195 prepares to land on the flight deck of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, as well as the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Quinton A. Lee)
