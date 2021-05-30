210530-N-WS494-1596 PHILIPPINE SEA (May 30, 2021) An F/A -18E Super Hornet attached to the Dambusters of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 195 prepares to land on the flight deck of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, as well as the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Quinton A. Lee)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.30.2021 Date Posted: 05.30.2021 15:17 Photo ID: 6669836 VIRIN: 210530-N-WS494-1596 Resolution: 4800x3200 Size: 966.86 KB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Flight Operations [Image 15 of 15], by PO3 Quinton Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.