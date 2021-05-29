210530-N-NY362-1040 PHILIPPINE SEA (May 30, 2021) Culinary Specialist 1st Class Edgar Tandoy, from Takoma Park, Maryland, carves a pumpkin in the wardroom galley aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, as well as the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Santiago Navarro)
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.30.2021 15:17
|Photo ID:
|6669834
|VIRIN:
|210530-N-NY362-1040
|Resolution:
|5189x3904
|Size:
|873.84 KB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Hometown:
|TAKOMA PARK, MD, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Brunch [Image 15 of 15], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT