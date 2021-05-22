2021 Utah National Guard De Fleury Award Recipients

(From left to right) Staff Sgt. Scott Huish, Staff Sgt. Brad Carr, and Staff Sgt. Kedric Musselman show their steel de Fleury award after a ceremony at the Utah National Guard Headquarters May 22, 2021. The de Fleury awards honor those who have provided significant contributions to Army engineering. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Rich Stowell)

Date Taken: 05.22.2021
Location: UT, US