2021 Utah National Guard De Fleury Award Recipients

Lt. Col. Blake Bingham (right), commander of the 1457th Engineer Battalion, and Col. Woodrow Miner (center), commander of the 204th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, congratulate Staff Sgt. Kedric Musselman for earning the steel de Fleury in a ceremony at the Utah National Guard Headquarters May 22, 2021. The de Fleury awards honor those who have provided significant contributions to Army engineering. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Rich Stowell)

