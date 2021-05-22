Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2021 Utah National Guard De Fleury Award Recipients

    2021 Utah National Guard De Fleury Award Recipients

    UT, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2021

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Richard Stowell 

    204th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade

    Lt. Col. Blake Bingham (right), commander of the 1457th Engineer Battalion, and Col. Woodrow Miner (center), commander of the 204th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, congratulate Staff Sgt. Kedric Musselman for earning the steel de Fleury in a ceremony at the Utah National Guard Headquarters May 22, 2021. The de Fleury awards honor those who have provided significant contributions to Army engineering. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Rich Stowell)

    'For Courage and Boldness' — 2021 Utah National Guard De Fleury Award Recipients

    engineers
    utah
    national guard
    de fleury

