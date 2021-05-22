2021 Utah National Guard De Fleury Award Recipients

Col. Woodrow Miner, commander of the 204th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, places the bronze de Fleury medal on Sgt. 1st Class Kevin Dimond, a member of the 118th Engineer Co. (Sapper), 1457th Engineer Battalion, in a ceremony at the Utah National Guard Headquarters May 22, 2021. The de Fleury awards honor those who have provided significant contributions to Army engineering. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Rich Stowell)

