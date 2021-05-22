Maj. Gen. Michael Turley, the adjutant general of the Utah National Guard, accepts his silver de Fleury award from Col. Woodrow Miner, commander of the 204th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade and Lt. Col. Blake Bingham, commander of the 1457th Engineer Battalion in a ceremony at the Utah National Guard Headquarters May 22, 2021. The de Fleury awards honor those who have provided significant contributions to Army engineering. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Rich Stowell)
‘For Courage and Boldness’ — 2021 Utah National Guard De Fleury Award Recipients
