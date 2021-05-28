Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Hershel "Woody" Williams training [Image 4 of 6]

    USS Hershel &quot;Woody&quot; Williams training

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    05.28.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Eric Coffer 

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA (May 28, 2021) Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Kalvin Dobbs demonstrates an alternative way to bring a stretcher up a ladder well during stretcher bearer training aboard the Expeditionary Sea Base USS Hershel “Woody” Williams (ESB 4) in the Mediterranean Sea, May 28, 2021. Hershel “Woody” Williams is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Coffer/Released)

    Date Taken: 05.28.2021
    Date Posted: 05.29.2021 03:59
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA
    mediterranean sea
    medical training
    US Navy
    training
    deployment
    USS Hershel “Woody” Williams

