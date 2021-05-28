MEDITERRANEAN SEA (May 28, 2021) Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Kalvin Dobbs demonstrates an alternative way to bring a stretcher up a ladder well during stretcher bearer training aboard the Expeditionary Sea Base USS Hershel “Woody” Williams (ESB 4) in the Mediterranean Sea, May 28, 2021. Hershel “Woody” Williams is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Coffer/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.28.2021 Date Posted: 05.29.2021 03:59 Photo ID: 6669307 VIRIN: 210528-N-GW139-1069 Resolution: 4517x3226 Size: 305.54 KB Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Hershel "Woody" Williams training [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Eric Coffer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.