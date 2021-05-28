MEDITERRANEAN SEA (May 28, 2021) Operations Specialist 3rd Class David Hull, right, and Seaman Bailey Lang, left, undo the straps during stretcher bearer training aboard the Expeditionary Sea Base USS Hershel “Woody” Williams (ESB 4) in the Mediterranean Sea, May 28, 2021. Hershel “Woody” Williams is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Coffer/Released)

