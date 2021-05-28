MEDITERRANEAN SEA (May 28, 2021) Seaman Marcus Sweat, center, and Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Jorge Loli, right, carry a stretcher up a ladder well during stretcher bearer training aboard the Expeditionary Sea Base USS Hershel “Woody” Williams (ESB 4) in the Mediterranean Sea, May 28, 2021. Hershel “Woody” Williams is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Coffer/Released)

