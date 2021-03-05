Chief Warrant Officer 2 Jeffrey Troch (left), the Property Book Officer with the 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade (ECAB) doubles checks items on the property book with Chief Warrant Officer 2 Richard Lomboy, the Property Book Officer with Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 40th Combat Aviation Brigade (CAB) at Camp Buehring, Kuwait.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.03.2021 Date Posted: 05.29.2021 02:21 Photo ID: 6669239 VIRIN: 210503-Z-VC646-0026 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 7.56 MB Location: CAMP BUEHRING, KW Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Task Force Soldiers begin the Relief In Place (RIP) process [Image 5 of 5], by SFC Ryan Sheldon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.