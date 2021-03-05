Staff Sgt. Charles Myers (left), a Paralegal Non-commissioned officer with the 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade (ECAB) goes over legal processes with Spc. Aaron Bentley, a Paralegal Specialist with Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 40th Combat Aviation Brigade (CAB) at Camp Buehring, Kuwait.
|05.03.2021
|05.29.2021 02:21
|6669235
|210503-Z-VC646-0003
|6720x4480
|7.55 MB
|CAMP BUEHRING, KW
|1
|0
This work, Task Force Soldiers begin the Relief In Place (RIP) process [Image 5 of 5], by SFC Ryan Sheldon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
