Sgt. 1st Class Duriel Ford, a Finance Non-commissioned officer in charge with the 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade (ECAB) gladly hands over his responsibilities to Sgt. 1st Class Paul Quesada, a Finance Non-commissioned officer in charge with Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 40th Combat Aviation Brigade (CAB) at Camp Buehring, Kuwait.
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2021 02:21
|Photo ID:
|6669237
|VIRIN:
|210503-Z-VC646-0020
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|7.29 MB
|Location:
|CAMP BUEHRING, KW
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Task Force Soldiers begin the Relief In Place (RIP) process [Image 5 of 5], by SFC Ryan Sheldon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
