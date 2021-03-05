Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Task Force Soldiers begin the Relief In Place (RIP) process [Image 3 of 5]

    Task Force Soldiers begin the Relief In Place (RIP) process

    CAMP BUEHRING, KUWAIT

    05.03.2021

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Ryan Sheldon 

    40th Combat Aviation Brigade

    Sgt. 1st Class Duriel Ford, a Finance Non-commissioned officer in charge with the 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade (ECAB) gladly hands over his responsibilities to Sgt. 1st Class Paul Quesada, a Finance Non-commissioned officer in charge with Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 40th Combat Aviation Brigade (CAB) at Camp Buehring, Kuwait.

    Date Taken: 05.03.2021
    Date Posted: 05.29.2021 02:21
    Photo ID: 6669237
    VIRIN: 210503-Z-VC646-0020
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 7.29 MB
    Location: CAMP BUEHRING, KW 
    Combined Joint Task Force
    CJTF
    Operation Spartan Shield
    Operation Inherent Resolve
    40th Combat Aviation Brigade (CAB)
    28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade (ECAB)

