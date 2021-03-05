Sgt. Jesse Benner (right), a Medical Aid Station Non-commissioned officer in charge with the 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade (ECAB) points out detailed instructions for Staff Sgt. Brian Peterson, a Medical Operations Non-commissioned officer in charge with Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 40th Combat Aviation Brigade (CAB) at Camp Buehring, Kuwait.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.03.2021 Date Posted: 05.29.2021 02:21 Photo ID: 6669236 VIRIN: 210503-Z-VC646-0008 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 7.82 MB Location: CAMP BUEHRING, KW Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Task Force Soldiers begin the Relief In Place (RIP) process [Image 5 of 5], by SFC Ryan Sheldon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.