Quynh (left) and her husband, Khanh (right) at their store in California. Both Spc. Ryan Do’s parents grew up Da Nang, Vietnam during the Vietnam War. After their Families fled to Hong Kong, they arrived in the United States. The pair met at a friend’s wedding. Their son, Ryan, serves as a combat medic in Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 101st Division Artillery, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault).
Soldier becomes medic to serve country that saved parents
