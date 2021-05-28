Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldier becomes medic to serve country that saved parents [Image 4 of 4]

    Soldier becomes medic to serve country that saved parents

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    05.28.2021

    Quynh (left) and her husband, Khanh (right) at their store in California. Both Spc. Ryan Do’s parents grew up Da Nang, Vietnam during the Vietnam War. After their Families fled to Hong Kong, they arrived in the United States. The pair met at a friend’s wedding. Their son, Ryan, serves as a combat medic in Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 101st Division Artillery, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault).

    Fort Campbell
    101st Airborne Division
    Vietnam
    Asian American and Pacific Islander Month

