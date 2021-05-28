Quynh, Spc. Ryan Do’s mother, in Da Nang, Vietnam on June 8, 1970. Quynh was one of seven children, all of whom escaped to Hong Kong during the Vietnam War and later arrived in the United States. Quynh and her sisters, Paulia and Lynn, survived 18 days on a fishing boat to reach Hong Kong, where they spent a year and a half in a refugee camp, camp Jubilee, before being sponsored to come to the United States.
Soldier becomes medic to serve country that saved parents
