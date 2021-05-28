Specialist Ryan Do (far right), Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 101st Division Artillery, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), as a child with his older brother Nathan (back) and cousins Kai (left) and Cole (center). Do dressed up as a Soldier often as a child, so much that his parents joked that he must have been a Soldier in a past life.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.28.2021 Date Posted: 05.28.2021 11:21 Photo ID: 6667926 VIRIN: 210528-A-N1234-007 Resolution: 1620x1080 Size: 159.66 KB Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Soldier becomes medic to serve country that saved parents [Image 4 of 4], by Maria McClure, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.