    Soldier becomes medic to serve country that saved parents

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2021

    Photo by Maria McClure 

    Fort Campbell Public Affairs Office

    Specialist Ryan Do, Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 101st Division Artillery, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) prepares an IV for Spc. Giovanny Rivera, Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 101st Division Artillery, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) May 20. Do is a Vietnamese American Soldier who is a combat medic.

    Fort Campbell
    101st Airborne Division
    Vietnam
    Asian American and Pacific Islander Month

