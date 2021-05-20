Date Taken: 05.20.2021 Date Posted: 05.28.2021 11:21 Photo ID: 6667925 VIRIN: 210528-A-N1234-006 Resolution: 1769x1172 Size: 201.42 KB Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Soldier becomes medic to serve country that saved parents [Image 4 of 4], by Maria McClure, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.