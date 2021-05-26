21st Theater Sustainment Command Memorial Day Observance

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Wanda Williams (right), 21st Theater Sustainment Command deputy commanding general and Sgt. Maj. Alphanso Coleman (left), 21st TSC operations sergeant major render honors during a Memorial Day Observance for fallen service members on May 26, 2021 at Daenner Chapel, Kaiserslautern, Germany. The observance included a wreath laying, a moment of silence, a 21 gun salute, and the playing of taps. (U.S. Army Photo by Elisabeth Paqué)

