U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Wanda Williams, 21st Theater Sustainment Command deputy commanding general speaks to the audience during a Memorial Day Observance for fallen service members on May 26, 2021 at Daenner Chapel, Kaiserslautern, Germany. The observance included a wreath laying, a moment of silence, a 21-gun salute, and the playing of taps. (U.S. Army Photo by Elisabeth Paqué)
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2021 05:47
|Photo ID:
|6667477
|VIRIN:
|210526-A-PB921-0008
|Resolution:
|5316x3000
|Size:
|9.85 MB
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 21st Theater Sustainment Command Memorial Day Observance [Image 7 of 7], by Elisabeth Paque, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
