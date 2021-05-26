21st Theater Sustainment Command Memorial Day Observance

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Wanda Williams (left), 21st Theater Sustainment Command deputy commanding general and Sgt. Maj. Alphanso Coleman (right), 21st TSC operations sergeant major lay a wreath during a Memorial Day observance on May 26, 2021 at Daenner Chapel, Kaiserslautern, Germany, in honor of those who have made the ultimate sacrifice in service to their country. The service also included a moment of silence, a 21-gun salute, and the playing of taps. (U.S. Army Photo by Elisabeth Paqué)

