    21st Theater Sustainment Command Memorial Day Observance [Image 2 of 7]

    21st Theater Sustainment Command Memorial Day Observance

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    05.26.2021

    Photo by Elisabeth Paque 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Wanda Williams, 21st Theater Sustainment Command deputy commanding general speaks to the audience during a Memorial Day Observance for fallen service members on May 26, 2021 at Daenner Chapel, Kaiserslautern, Germany. The observance included a wreath laying, a moment of silence, a 21-gun salute, and the playing of taps. (U.S. Army Photo by Elisabeth Paqué)

    Date Taken: 05.26.2021
    Date Posted: 05.28.2021 05:47
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 21st Theater Sustainment Command Memorial Day Observance [Image 7 of 7], by Elisabeth Paque, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

