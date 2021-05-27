Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    RI governor gives key address at NUWC Division Newport Memorial Day ceremony [Image 4 of 4]

    RI governor gives key address at NUWC Division Newport Memorial Day ceremony

    NEWPORT, RI, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2021

    Photo by David Stoehr 

    Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport

    Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport Technical Director Ron Vien (far left) and Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee (far right) gather with military personnel assigned to Division Newport after a Memorial Day remembrance ceremony held in Newport, Rhode Island, on May 27, 2021. Division Newport Executive Officer Cmdr. Michael Kendel (front row, second from left) opened the ceremony by discussing NUWC’s 152-year history and the monument honoring those 34 individuals who lost their lives while in service to this installation.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.27.2021
    Date Posted: 05.27.2021 18:43
    Photo ID: 6666848
    VIRIN: 210527-N-XQ823-1031
    Resolution: 1000x579
    Size: 332.84 KB
    Location: NEWPORT, RI, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RI governor gives key address at NUWC Division Newport Memorial Day ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by David Stoehr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    RI governor gives key address at NUWC Division Newport Memorial Day ceremony
    RI governor gives key address at NUWC Division Newport Memorial Day ceremony
    RI governor gives key address at NUWC Division Newport Memorial Day ceremony
    RI governor gives key address at NUWC Division Newport Memorial Day ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    RI governor gives key address at NUWC Division Newport Memorial Day ceremony

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Memorial Day
    NUWC Division Newport
    21-31
    Governor Dan McKee

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT