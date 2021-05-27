RI governor gives key address at NUWC Division Newport Memorial Day ceremony

Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport Technical Director Ron Vien (far left) and Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee (far right) gather with military personnel assigned to Division Newport after a Memorial Day remembrance ceremony held in Newport, Rhode Island, on May 27, 2021. Division Newport Executive Officer Cmdr. Michael Kendel (front row, second from left) opened the ceremony by discussing NUWC’s 152-year history and the monument honoring those 34 individuals who lost their lives while in service to this installation.

