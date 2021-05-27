RI governor gives key address at NUWC Division Newport Memorial Day ceremony

Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee (from left) and Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport Technical Director Ron Vien pay respects during a Memorial Day remembrance ceremony held in Newport, Rhode Island on May 27, 2021. The ceremony honors the 34 employees who have died in service to their country while working at NUWC's predecessor organizations.

Date Taken: 05.27.2021